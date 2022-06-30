Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.87

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 23181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
CZOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
