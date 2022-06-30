Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.87

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 23181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

CZOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

