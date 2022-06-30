Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $183.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.02 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

