Cat Token (CAT) Reaches Market Cap of $449,555.25

Cat Token (CAT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $449,555.25 and $401.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00264152 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002280 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003501 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.