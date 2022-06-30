Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.26 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.05). Approximately 1,042,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,405,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00.
Caspian Sunrise Company Profile (LON:CASP)
