Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $34.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.27.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.