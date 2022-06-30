Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CZMWY stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.20. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $109.65 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from €210.00 ($223.40) to €156.00 ($165.96) in a research note on Monday.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

