CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Down 58.8% in June

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:MTBCP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,402. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71.

Get CareCloud alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.