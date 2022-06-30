Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.91. 131,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 204,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRDL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut Cardiol Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

