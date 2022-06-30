Cardano Market Cap Reaches $15.69 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002304 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.69 billion and $792.30 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085955 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001495 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00245129 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

