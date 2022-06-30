Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 616 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after acquiring an additional 481,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $380,238,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. 65,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.