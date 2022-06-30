Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 359 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Southern were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 81,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,751. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

