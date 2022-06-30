Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,769 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

