Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.01. 234,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,905,137. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

