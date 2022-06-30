Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 166 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,274. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.79. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

