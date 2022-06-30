Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.97. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

