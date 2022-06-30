Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 453 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 64,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.57. 30,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,422. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

