Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the May 31st total of 754,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTAGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 42 ($0.52) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Capita stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. Capita has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

