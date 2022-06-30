Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.60

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.60 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.60 ($0.19), with a volume of 1556510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.65 ($0.20).
The stock has a market capitalization of £38.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.80.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:COPL)
