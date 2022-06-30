Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.60

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.60 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.60 ($0.19), with a volume of 1556510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.65 ($0.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.80.

Get Canadian Overseas Petroleum alerts:

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.