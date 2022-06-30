Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.98

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.98 and last traded at C$23.01, with a volume of 74185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.13.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

