Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.05% from the company’s previous close.

CWH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE CWH traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,572. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.82. Camping World has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camping World will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

