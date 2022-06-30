Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 55,909 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure accounts for 1.8% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 47,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMF opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

