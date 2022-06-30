Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 6,173 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International accounts for about 0.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 103.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.90 and a beta of 1.44. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

