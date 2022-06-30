Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 12,605 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

