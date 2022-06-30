Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $858,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,780.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

IYT stock opened at $213.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.44. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

