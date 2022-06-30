Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

