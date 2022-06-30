Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,302 shares during the quarter. Apollo Investment comprises 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.27% of Apollo Investment worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $261,000. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $680.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $54.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.43%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.64%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.