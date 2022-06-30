Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29.

