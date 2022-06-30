Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

