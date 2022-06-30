Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 14,888 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 614,693 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,732. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

