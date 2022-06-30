CaixaPay (CXP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.00

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

