Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,319,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,785,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.