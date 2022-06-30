CA Immobilien Anlagen (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.18 and last traded at $32.18. 963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAIAF)

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

