CA Immobilien Anlagen (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.18 and last traded at $32.18. 963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAIAF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CA Immobilien Anlagen (CAIAF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.