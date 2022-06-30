Bytom Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Bytom has a market cap of $16.86 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00265784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002445 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003558 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,759,301,812 coins and its circulating supply is 1,557,496,456 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.