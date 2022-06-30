Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Butler National stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.92. 261,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,386. The company has a market cap of $73.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Butler National has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.01.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

