Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Butler National stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.92. 261,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,386. The company has a market cap of $73.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Butler National has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.01.
About Butler National (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Butler National (BUKS)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.