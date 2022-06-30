Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 82 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 9,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $469.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $393.88 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

