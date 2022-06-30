Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 145 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.09.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $180.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.29 and its 200 day moving average is $215.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.33 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

