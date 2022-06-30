Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 139 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

IYY opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $88.73 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

