Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,952,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after acquiring an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus boosted their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

