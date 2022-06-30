Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

