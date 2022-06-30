Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.