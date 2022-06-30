Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 264,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.05 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

