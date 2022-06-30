Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

NYSE EMR opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

