Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 2.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.89.

NSC stock opened at $227.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $219.31 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.