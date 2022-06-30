Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.