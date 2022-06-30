Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €25.00 to €24.00. The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.38) to €30.00 ($31.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($30.85) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.91) to €30.80 ($32.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

