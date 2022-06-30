Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Up 363.4% in June

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 363.4% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 3,050 ($37.42) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($31.04) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,733.75.

Shares of BZLFY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.28. 36,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.5104 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

