Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Shares of BG stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.01. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bunge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

