Bullseye Investment Management LLC Sells 778 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 7.0% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 439.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 712.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 399.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $50.78 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90.

