Bullseye Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 485,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.