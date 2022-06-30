BTIG Research Lowers SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target to $19.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 219.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $218.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.29.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 60,496 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 47,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.